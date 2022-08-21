Man arrested after reports of stranger entering homes in south Bristol

A man has been arrested after reports of a person entering a number of houses in south Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to a road in the Hartcliffe area at around 6.20am this morning (21 August) after members of the public reported an intruder entering properties.

A further call was made to the force a short while later at 9.15am, by a member of the public who was on nearby Mowcroft road.

Investigating officers are also investigating a report of an attempted sexual assault.

A man was arrested after a large search operation which included the force’s helicopter.

Detective Chief Inspector James Francomb said: “A man was arrested this morning at a bus stop in Bristol city centre in connection with these matters. He is currently in custody awaiting interview.

“Understandably these incidents have caused significant distress and upset to the victims. We will ensure they receive any support they need going forward.

“Enquiries, including house-to-house and CCTV, are underway.

“Additional reassurance patrols will be carried out by officers and the community can expect to see an increased police presence during the course of our investigation too.”

“Anyone who witnessed these incidents, or saw a man acting suspiciously in the area this morning, should please call 101 and quote reference number 5222201197.”