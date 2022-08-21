Work to restore part of the coast path in West Somerset which has been closed for two years is due to begin soon.

The current route between Blue Anchor and Watchet has been closed since 2020 because of a cliff fall.

The incident saw part of the path, near Warren Farm, lost to the sea - with smaller sections on the trail showing signs of coastal instability.

Somerset County Council says it has now agreed on a new and safer route and work will begin "soon".

Somerset County Council’s executive lead member for transport and digital Councillor Mike Rigby said: “Ensuring that the new trail offered a safe walking route has been our top priority, along with retaining a coastal experience wherever possible.

“While we understand that this continuing closure has been frustrating for trail users, the presence of some geological faults on this section of our coastline has made finding the right solution key to developing the best outcome.

"Alongside this, the cooperation of the landowners and managers affected has been crucial in enabling us to negotiate a new walking route.”