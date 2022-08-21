Travel chaos as huge lorry fire closes M5 near Exeter

Play Brightcove video

The M5 is currently closed near J30 as fire crews work hard to battle a lorry blaze.

According to National Highways South West, the northbound carriageway is fully closed due to the incident between J31 and J30.

National Highways said: "The M5 northbound remains fully closed between J31 and J30. Southbound has re-opened with 2 (of 3) lanes closed."

Thick black smoke could be seen in the area and drivers are warned to expect delays.

The M5 is closed at J30. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team

Roads traffic and monitoring service, Inrix, said the road surface is likely going to need repairs due to the incident.

Inrix reports: "M5 Northbound closed, stationary traffic due to lorry fire from J31 A38.

"Cameras show a large plume of smoke south of J30. The road surface is likely to need repairs.

There are huge tailbacks across the area south of Exeter with the A30, A379 and Bridge Road seeing significant delays.

Drivers are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs