Biker taken to hospital after crash closes A386 near Tavistock

The crash happened near Tavistock Credit: Google Maps

A biker has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A386 near Tavistock.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a van and happened at around 5.30pm on Sunday afternoon (21 August).

The road was closed by Devon and Cornwall Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We received reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a van on the A386 at Tavistock at around 5.30pm on Sunday 21 August.

"The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

The road was reopened at around 10.20pm on Sunday.