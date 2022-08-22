A barn in Clutton has been gutted by a large fire which broke out on Sunday afternoon (22 August).

Firefighters from five nearby stations were called to the scene where they found the structure alight along with its contents of hay and farm machinery.

Bedminster Fire Station have released pictures of the damage caused by the blaze, as they kept the fire under control.

Pictures from the scene show the damage caused by the fire Credit: AF&RS Bedminster Fire Station

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Bedminster, Temple, Hicks Gate, Paulton and Radstock were called at 3.14pm on Sunday 21 August to reports of a barn fire in Clutton.

"On arrival crews found the barn, containing hay and farm machinery, well alight and used a positive pressure ventilation fan to accelerate and control the burn."