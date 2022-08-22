Moment van driver high on prescription drugs swerves into oncoming traffic

Play Brightcove video

A van driver who got behind the wheel while high on prescription drugs narrowly avoided multiple crashes as he drove on the wrong side of the road.

Footage of the drug-driver was captured by people following behind them while on the phone to police.

It has now been shared by Gloucestershire Constabulary as part of their summer anti-drink and drug-driving campaign.

The van was followed by members of the public all the way from Cirencester to Gloucester before being intercepted by police at the Air Balloon roundabout.

The driver was later found guilty of driving while unfit through drugs, having taken legal prescription medication. They were disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £185 in fines and costs.

A Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesperson said: "As shown by this example, motorists may not know that it's against the law to drive with legal drugs in your body if it can impair how you drive."

Police say drivers who combine alcohol and drugs are 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than sober drivers.

Inspector Rachel Lynch-Warden from the Gloucestershire roads policing unit said: "We want to do everything we can to ensure the roads of Gloucestershire are as safe as possible.

"Motorists may not be aware of both the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and we are hoping to raise awareness of this and catch those who ignore our advice."