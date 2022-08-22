A murder probe has been launched after a man in his 70s died in North Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called to a report of a stabbing at an address in Knowle in Braunton shortly after 2.30pm yesterday (21 August).

Officers and paramedics attended, but the man died at the scene.

In a statement issued today (22 August), police said a 69-year-old woman from the North Devon area has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She remains in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who can assist officers with their enquiries to contact the force via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference CR/076307/22.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.