Dog rescued after suffering fractured spine in cliff fall

A dog was rescued by Torbay RNLI last week after it fell down a cliff during a coastal walk.

Yogi the spaniel fell over the edge of the cliff when walking with his owner Emily Linehan.

Following the incident, Emily immediately called 999 and asked for the coastguard.

A Torbay RNLI lifeboat was quickly launched, and the dog was found by volunteer crew members at the base of the cliff.

Yogi suffered a fractured spine, fractured ribs, nerve damage and an injured eye. He was rushed to the vet for emergency surgery.

Without the help of the RNLI, it’s unlikely Yogi would have survived.

He has now been discharged from the vet and is likely to make a full recovery at home.

Emily said "I’m so grateful to the crew. There are no words for how I feel right now.

"I’m so impressed with how kind everyone was – all the crew were amazing.

“Yogi wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the RNLI.

“It looks like he’s going to make a full recovery and will be able to run like he could before. He’s a very lucky boy,” she added.

RNLI coordinator James Hoare who assisted the rescue said “We’re just so glad we found him quickly as he was cold and shaking as well as injured. We wish him all the very best and the fastest possible recovery.”