Footage shows dead birds washed up on Isles of Scilly beach

Dozens of gannet carcasses have been washing up on beaches around the Isles of Scilly.

The local wildlife trust says it is working to get the dead birds tested as soon as possible following concerns the animals could have contracted bird flu.

The footage was filmed on St Mary's and comes after neighbouring gannet colonies in the Channel Islands and South and West Wales have confirmed Avian Influenza cases.

Lucy McRoberts from the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust said: "We are obviously very concerned that we're now seeing our first cases. We can't be sure of that yet, though.

"We are working with the council of the Isles of Scilly and Defra to get these birds tested as quickly as possible, but we are frustrated that it has taken Defra so long to react."

The dead birds are being tested for bird flu according to the charity Credit: Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust

They say they have been seeing increasing numbers of dead or sick birds washing up around the Isles of Scilly over the last week, particularly gannets and herring gulls.

Members of the public have reported more than 40 carcasses over the weekend, although that number could now be higher.

The trust says it is are removing carcasses from publicly accessible areas to minimise the chance of humans or dogs inadvertently touching infected birds, or other species scavenging on them.

Lucy added: "Whilst the risks to humans and pets is low, it is still real. Members of the public must not attempt to remove carcasses themselves, but instead report them to the council so that we can coordinate our response.

"Staff will be in full protective clothing and trained on how to handle the birds, to minimise the chance of spreading the disease further.

"We are still very concerned about the impacts that the disease will have on local bird populations and could potentially have on local poultry farms and the community."

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been contacted for comment.