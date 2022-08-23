The A303 has been closed near Amesbury after a lorry carrying live chickens overturned.

The eastbound carriageway has been closed between the A360 at Winterbourne Stoke and the A345 at Countess Road.

Wiltshire Police are at the scene of the incident, with people being urged to leave extra time for their journeys.

Highways England said: "Recovery agents are working at the scene to clear the overturned HGV.

"If you are visiting Stonehenge please allow extra time for your journey."

The driver of the lorry was unhurt in the crash.