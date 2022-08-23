A man is due in court accused of trespassing with the intention of committing a sexual offence in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to the Hartcliffe area of the city at around 6.20am on Sunday (21 August) after members of the public reported an intruder entering properties.

A man was later arrested at a bus stop in Bristol city centre in connection to the incidents.

Afeez Buraimoh, 30 and from Patchway, has now been charged with two counts of knowingly/recklessly trespassing on premises with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later today (23 August).