A man has been assaulted following a series of 'dangerous' incidents involving a group of teenagers in Kingsway.

Gloucestershire Police are stepping up patrols in the area after concerns were raised that of a group 13 to 15-year-olds from outside the area had been behaving in a threatening way towards local residents.

Officers say a man was attacked close to the Barn Owl pub on Saturday (20 August) at around 5.15pm after attempting to stop an altercation.

Police had previously also received several reports of disorder involving a group of youths just after 5pm on Thursday (18 August).

It is believed that the incident began in the area of Kingsway Sports Ground and finished in Attlebridge Way, Kingsway. No arrests have been made.

Following the incidents, Gloucestershire Police was also given additional powers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including stop and search and the authority to disperse groups of young people.

Gloucester’s Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Si Motala said: "Over the last few days, we have seen a group of young people in Kingsway causing problems for residents.

"This sort of behaviour is not acceptable and we will not tolerate these dangerous and unacceptable incidents."Over the coming days and evenings, we are increasing patrols in the area, as well as putting in measures to help residents feel safer in their own homes.

"The community of Kingsway can be sure that we will do everything in our power to protect them and ensure that the full force of the law is brought against those who are creating this disorder.

"I would also remind parents and carers to take responsibility for your children, be aware of where they are, what they are doing and who they are with."