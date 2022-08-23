A 25-year-old man was attacked with a glass bottle after being threatened by a group wearing balaclavas in Dorchester.

Dorset Police say the man was walking along Queen's Avenue with three friends when the group approached them.

When he asked them to leave, he was hit on the head by a glass bottle which was then thrown at the victim and his friends. The bottle missed and smashed on the pavement.

The victim had to be taken to hospital where he was treated for a cut to his forehead.

A 14-year-old boy from Ferndown was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The incident happened between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on Saturday 20 August 2022.

Police Constable Charlie Frost said: “This was a concerning incident and enquiries are ongoing to identify those suspected of being involved.“As part of these enquiries, I would like to appeal for anyone who witnessed the alleged assault, or who has any information about it, to please come forward.“If you heard or saw anything during the time of the incident or were driving through the area with a dashcam, which may have captured relevant footage, please contact us.”