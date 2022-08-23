Police to patrol potential rave locations ahead of bank holiday weekend

Uniformed and plain-clothed police officers will be patrolling potential rave locations ahead of this bank holiday weekend.

Officers hope to discourage unlicensed music events from happening across the counties as they work with residents, farmers and landowners to secure sites and make them unsuitable locations.

It comes after a three-day illegal rave over the Platinum Jubilee weekend in Cornwall.

Around 1,000 people attended the event at Davidstow Moor and police say almost 200 cars were parked at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Ian Drummond-Smith said: “We know the misery raves can cause to nearby residents, with loud music keeping people aware for hours on end.

Police are trying to avoid scenes like these from the rave in June Credit: BPM Media

"It also has a significant impact on livestock and wildlife, and often participants leave the land badly damaged. We are working with local partners to advise farmers and landowners on how to secure their property to make it an unattractive option for organisers.

“We keep a close eye on reports of planned events and our response will be robust to stop any event before it starts.

"Members of the public can help us with this by being our eyes and ears and reporting to us if they see any of the following signs in their local area:

An unusual increase in road traffic in rural areas

Social media activity advertising the rave and its location

Vehicles carrying sound equipment

Large gatherings of people in unusual areas late at night (e.g. farmland, open countryside or abandoned buildings).

Officers were at the scene of the illegal rave in Cornwall for three days over the Jubilee Weekend Credit: BPM Media

“Our aim is to deter organisers of unlicensed music events from choosing locations within Devon and Cornwall due to the noise and disruption they cause to both people and wildlife in the area.”

The public is being asked to call 101 if they see any signs of raves happening in their area or 999 if they see organises setting up equipment.