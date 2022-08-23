Small business on the verge of collapse as bills will increase by £100,000

A small business in Bath is on the verge of crisis after being told their energy bills will rise by £100,000.

Annette Dolan, who runs Bath Aqua Glass, currently pays £14,000 a year but is facing a sharp rise at the end of September when her current contract ends.

She fears that the increase will cause her business to collapse.

Usually, the 1000-degree-celsius furnace in the studio runs day and night because the process to turn it back on again is so complex but Anette says that will have to change.

Annette says to keep up with the costs, she would have to raise the price of her vases from £45 to £350

Without changes, Annette says the price of her vases would increase from £45 to £350.

"I am turning that furnace off on the 30th of September when my contract ends and I am going to look at other ways of doing it. I really have to think outside of the box."

Bath Aqua Glass employs 17 people but with the rising cost of living, the future of the business is on unsteady ground.

"I do not want to get rid of anyone but what I would like to say to the government is the people that I employ and all the small and medium-sized businesses who employ people up and down the country are all the voters so if they lose their jobs, they won't be happy and they won't be able to pay their energy bills even more."

Despite the government's decision to cut VAT on these energy costs, Annette says it's not enough.

"That's not going to make the slightest bit of difference to me - the VAT is on top of the £114,000. It's a big chunk of VAT and it'll come off my VAT but it will still make a vase of £45, to the customer £350 and who is going to pay that? They're not going to.

"Everything we do is time and motion because we manufacture so we have to measure the time, the wages, the energy, the rent, the everything to make the price and that would be £350 which is ridiculous."

Annette says she will be turning the main furnace off and using smaller furnaces to try to control the costs

Businesses and households across the country are facing soaring energy costs.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said: "No national government can control the global factors pushing up the price of energy, but we will continue to support business in navigating the months ahead.

"This includes doubling our support for high energy usage businesses, reducing employer national insurance by increasing the Employment Allowance, slashing fuel duty, introducing a 50% business rates relief and putting the brakes on bill increases by freezing the business rates multiplier - worth £4.6 billion over the next five years."