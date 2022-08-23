Flybe will return to Newquay Airport later this year with flights to London and Manchester.

The airline, which is under new ownership since its collapse in 2020, will begin flying from the Cornwall airport from October 30

Flybe will run 12 flights to London Heathrow per week as well as a daily flight to Manchester from October 30.

Flybe’s CEO Dave Pflieger said: “We’re delighted to begin flights to and from Cornwall Airport Newquay, connecting one of the UK’s most popular year-round leisure destinations.

“Passengers can benefit from up to twice daily flights from London Heathrow and a daily service from Manchester. "

Flybe flights will provide 1,485 weekly seats from Newquay Airport to either London or Manchester on its 78-seat planes.

Managing Director at Newquay Airport Sam O’Dwyer said: “With daily flights to both London Heathrow and Manchester starting this winter, these new routes will add much-needed extra capacity as well as additional options for passengers on two of our major markets.

“The airline is under the new ownership of Connect Airways and is hoping to enter a new responsible and sustainable era for UK domestic flights.

"Offering more airline choice and year-round connectivity is a key focus for us and we’re delighted that this latest announcement offers both of these".