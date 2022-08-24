A biker has been left seriously injured after crashing with a van in Exmouth.

Police were called to the collision at the junction between Salterton Road and Dinan Way, at around 8:40pm yesterday evening (23 August).

The crash involved a silver Ford Transit panel van and a green motorcycle.

Officers carried out a forensic investigation of the scene and are now attempting to establish the cause of the crash.

They are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101 and quote Log 908 of 23rd August 2022.

Devon and Cornwall Police has also thanked members of the public for their patience while the scene was investigated.