A biker is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a cement mixer and a van in Newton Poppleford.

The collision happened on the A3052 at around 9.20am on Tuesday 23 August.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His next-of-kin have been informed. Drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision between a motorcycle, a cement mixer and a van on the A3052 in Newton Poppleford.

"The incident involved a white-coloured Honda motorcycle, a white cement mixer and a red Peugeot van."

An investigation was carried out at the scene of the crash. Witnesses and those who may have dashcam footage are being asked to contact police.