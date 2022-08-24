Play Brightcove video

Watch two air ambulances called to the scene in Shebbear

One person has died and two others have been injured in an industrial incident in Devon.

Police officers, ambulance crews and two Devon air ambulances were called to the scene in Shebbear at around 3.25pm yesterday (24 August).

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police say they received reports that three people had sustained serious injuries at a commercial premises.

A spokesperson for Devon Air Ambulance said: "We were called at 3.18pm yesterday to assist two patients who were reported to have suffered a crushing injury in Shebbear.

"Both of our air ambulances attended from our Exeter airbase and North Devon, Eaglescott airbase.

"One patient was conveyed to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, however the second patient sadly passed away at the scene."

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust added: “We sent an operations officer, a doctor, a rapid response vehicle, a responding officer, two double-crewed land ambulances and two air ambulances.

"We conveyed one patient to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance and one patient to North Devon District Hospital by land ambulance”.

The Health and Safety Executive say they are aware of the incident and is assisting Devon and Cornwall Police with their enquiries.

A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident and their families during this sad time.”