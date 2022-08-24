A property in Bristol has been shut down police after it was used as a base by drug dealers.

Neighbours of the building in Bishopsworth were plagued by loud music, arguments and people using drugs inside the building.

People living nearby also reported loud noise at unsociable hours as well as dog faeces being thrown into nearby gardens.

Avon and Somerset Police have now secured a three-month closure for 252 Whitchurch Lane after class A drugs were found at the house.

The order was granted at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday 18 August, following a string of neighbourhood complaints.

Officer Antony Lodge said: “After a number of warnings, interventions and offers of support to the tenant, none of which stopped the behaviour, the tenant left us no choice but to take such formal and serious steps.”

"Not only have neighbours been subjected to the use of drugs in their neighbourhood, they have also been kept awake by the loud music coming from 252 Whitchurch Lane.

“They have felt intimidated by the constant flow of people coming to buy drugs from the property, with one resident saying they were considering moving home if the problem was not resolved."