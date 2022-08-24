A search has been launched for a missing 71-year-old woman from Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are "growing concerned" for the welfare of Margaret Murton.

She was last seen at 10am on Tuesday (23 August) near her home in Kingsbridge area.

She is described as a white female, with grey permed hair, around 5ft 2ins tall and of a petitie build.

She was last seen wearing a beige raincoat and trousers.

The force is asking anyone who sees Margaret or knows of her whereabouts to contact police on 999 quoting log 970 23/8/22.