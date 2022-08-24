Three dogs 'dumped like rubbish' in cardboard box

Three chihuahuas have been found dumped in a cardboard box in Wiltshire.

The dogs are now being cared for by the RSPCA, with animal rescuers appealing for the public's help to find the people responsible for dumping them.

A member of the public found the trio in Avebury at around 8am on 14 August before taking them to a vet.

The two older female chihuahuas - named Babe and Tinkerbell, according to their microchips - and a younger male who has been named Ferdinand by the team caring for him.

All three were in poor condition and in need of urgent care and attention. Babe also had a severe open wound on her back right leg and had to have emergency surgery to remove the limb.

RSPCA inspector Sharon Chrisp, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “These three dogs were dumped like rubbish and left out in the open during the record temperatures of the recent heatwave.

“We understand that pet owners may be going through a difficult time at the moment with the cost of living crisis putting a strain on people’s finances.

"According to our Animal Kindness Index, two-thirds of owners finding it more expensive to look after their pet compared to last year, but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this.

"Leaving them out in a heatwave is just cruel. These poor dogs must have been terrified to have been dumped, especially Babe who will have been in pain from her untreated injury.”

The RSPCA has seen a rise in animal cruelty over the summer months with 245 reports every day.

The charity says it is braced for a 'summer of suffering' with almost 21 reports of animal beatings a day - nearly one every hour.

“With the increase in pet ownership and the cost of living crisis putting a strain on people’s finances, we fear we may see more animals being cruelly abandoned, highlighting the importance of our work to cancel out cruelty.”

The dogs have microchips and Inspector Sharon Chrisp has been following up on a number of leads but has so far been unable to trace their owner. The charity is now keen to speak to anyone who may have information as to who owned them.

She added: “Thankfully they are now in RSPCA care and we will do all we can to help them recover and give them a chance of a life that they so deserve.

"I’m keen to speak to anyone who may recognise these dogs or may know who owned them. Anyone with information can contact me on the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”