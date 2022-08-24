Two teenager boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 17-year-old was stabbed in south Bristol.

Armed police were sent to the scene on Marksbury Road at around 7pm last night (23 August), and the police helicopter was also deployed.

The 15 and 16-year-olds were arrested at another property in south Bristol and are in police custody.

The victim is in hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Detective Inspector Peter Walker said: “We understand the concern an incident like this, which involves young people, will cause the community and we’d like to reassure them we’re carrying out a thorough investigation into what took place.

“While we are at the early stages of our inquiry, we believe this to be an isolated incident involving individuals known to each other.

“Officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses and have also been going door-to-door to see if anyone has any additional information."

Specialist crime scene investigators have examined the scene while police are also reviewing CCTV from the area.

Avon and Somerset Police will be carrying out additional patrols in the area.