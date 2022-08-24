Ukrainian refugee begins 600-mile charity walk after perilous journey to UK

Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh's report

A 22-year-old refugee from Ukraine has set off on a 600-mile trek from Swindon to Ben Nevis to raise money which will help support other Ukrainians.

Sofiia Volovyk began her journey on Wednesday when she told ITV News she wanted to put her energy into "unity and peace" instead of war.

Mrs Volovyk travelled with her mother and sister to Swindon after Russia invaded Ukraine in March. They spent weeks crossing six different countries and narrowly avoided Russian bombs on their way to the UK.

She said: "It was very dangerous and hard emotionally. I am so grateful to the British community and the British people. Thank you for welcoming us."

Sofiia was cheered on by supporters as she set off on her mammoth journey

Steven and Gemma Hampshire welcomed the Volovyk family into their home in Swindon two months ago. They say they never hesitated and applied to take part in the Homes for Ukraine scheme on the day applications opened.

Steven said: "My thinking was if roles were reversed I would want someone to do the same. So we opened our house up."

Mrs Volovyk's journey began on Ukraine's Independence Day. She said: "The day is about freedom and future. The opportunity to choose your future."

The trek is expected to take 25 days and she is hoping to raise £100,000 for charity.