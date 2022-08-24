A teenager from Ukraine has thanked the community of Exmouth for making her 'feel so welcome'.

19-year-old Sofiia Korol moved to Exmouth in June, after waiting for two months for her Homes for Ukraine visa to arrive.

She lived in Chernivtsi, a city in western Ukraine, with her mother, father and younger brother.

Sofiia was a student and also worked as a news reporter, but decided to come to the UK to find sanctuary.

Over the past three months, Sofiia has been settling into life in Devon. Credit: Sofiia Korol

Because Chernivtsi is near the western border, Sofiia flew from Romania to London. She reflected on the flight over "Honestly it was terrible. I travelled a lot before the war. I used to spend a lot of time in planes. But this plane wasn't to meet my friends, it was to change my life.

"I cried a lot - I couldn't imagine what would be next."

Sofiia lives with her host in Exmouth. While she misses her family at home, she has integrated well into British life "It was difficult because I was alone. But now I have a lot of friends, from Britain and from Ukraine.

"We have a big community of Ukrainians here, and everyone has been so welcoming."

Sofiia is a journalist in Ukraine, but she says it has been impossible to get a similar job in Devon.

Sofiia is a journalist and news reporter, and is looking forward to going home to continue her career. Credit: Sofiia Korol

Instead, she is working as a housemaid in a hotel and even though she is pleased to be earning money, it is not the career path she wants to follow.

She said: "In Ukraine, most people have higher education and working in really well paid jobs - like, lawyers, doctors, teachers, or journalists.

"But because of the system with diplomas, it's impossible for us to work here. It would be much better if people could work in their profession here."

Along the way, Sofiia has received support from her host family, the council, the group Sunflower Sisters and of course, her family back in Chernivtsi.

Sunflower Sisters was set up, primarily as a Facebook group, at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to help women and children arriving in the UK.

The group has helped to match more than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees with hosts across the UK - around 60 specifically in Exmouth.

Over the past six months, Sunflower Sisters has drastically evolved to adjust to the changing needs of refugees living in the UK.

Sunflower Sisters was set up in March to help women and children arriving in the UK. Credit: Alice Good

The regional coordinators help with job searches, visa applications, finding private rentals and school places, general advice and even take aid and supplies out to Ukraine.

From October, a new rule will come into force in Ukraine which will mean women of certain professions will have to stay to help with the war effort.

Alice Good, manager of Sunflower Sisters, said this new rule could mean many women will want to flee Ukraine in the next few weeks.

Sunflower Sisters has helped to match more than 10,000 Ukrainians with sponsors in the UK. Credit: Alice Good

Alice said: "We're expecting a flurry of activity from women who will want to come over before that rule comes in place.

"But we still have a huge list of women, women with children, women with young children, vulnerable adults and elderly people who need hosts.

"The issue is that we have a distinct lack of sponsors. We now really need to reach the sponsors that are available and match them - because we know there are still some in the UK who want to host."