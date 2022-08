A 69-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man died in Braunton, North Devon.

The victim has now been identified as 72-year-old Ian Rawle, who died at the scene.

Christine Rawle is in custody and will appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court today.

Police were called to an isolated address in the village at 2.35pm on Sunday 21 August following reports of a stabbing.