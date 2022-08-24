Play Brightcove video

Police investigate at the couple's home in Braunton

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her husband of 35 years.

Christine Rawle, 69, is accused of stabbing Ian Rawle to death at their home in the village of Braunton, north Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the couple's house by ambulance staff at 2.35pm on Sunday 21 August.

During a hearing at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (24 August), prosecutor Bill Khan said Mr Rawle was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.16pm.

During the brief hearing, Rawle appeared in the dock wearing jeans and a white T-shirt.

She did not enter a plea and spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth.

Rawle is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday (25 August) for a bail hearing and a plea and case management hearing is listed for 22 September.