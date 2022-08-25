Play Brightcove video

Watch emergency services at the scene of the collision (BPM Media)

A biker has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a minibus in Plymouth.

Police and paramedics are at the scene of the collision on Kings Road, Stonehouse. It happened around 5.30am this morning (25 August).

Devon and Cornwall Police officers say that a male motorcyclist has been seriously injured.

Kings Road is closed in both directions from Stonehouse Bridge to Paradise Road.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and motorists are asked to find an alternative route.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 124 of 25 August.