Four people have been arrested after reports a man and a woman forced their way into a Dorchester property and threatened the occupants.

Police say they received reports that the man had a firearm and that items were stolen from the address on Great Western Road.

It happened at around 2.30pm on Monday (22 August). Police will be carrying out extra patrols in the area following the incident.

A 39-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and burglary. She has been released on police bail.

A 38-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was also arrested in connection with the incident and was allegedly found in possession of class A drugs.

He was subsequently charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of class A drugs. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court today.

Police carried out further searches at two other addresses in Dorchester on Tuesday (23 August) and recovered a suspected imitation firearm.

Two further men, a 65-year-old from Dorchester and a 29-year-old of no fixed abode, were also arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm. They have both been released under investigation.

Superintendent Stewart Dipple said: “Officers have responded swiftly to these reported offences involving a firearm, resulting in the arrest of four suspects as well as the safe recovery of a suspected imitation firearm.

“We take any reported offences involving firearms extremely seriously and will respond robustly and proactively to take action against those believed to be involved.

“We understand reports of this nature may cause concern for the local community.

"There will continue to be an increased policing presence in the vicinity as we conduct further enquiries and local officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols.

"Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”