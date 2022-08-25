A grandmother who produced more than half a million pounds of cannabis has been told by a judge "do it again and you are going inside, no matter how old you are".

Linda Beck, who has previous convictions for growing cannabis at the same location, said she was growing it for "horse bedding".

Appearing at Truro Crown Court, the 71-year-old admitted to producing 344 mature cannabis plants.

Devon and Cornwall Police were tipped off about the commercial growth by members of the public due to the strong smell of cannabis in the area in September 2019.

A 120-foot-long polytunnel with water and an electric supply was found with plants up to seven feet tall about to be harvested with a street value of £535,000.

The court heard that the Newquay woman has previous convictions for growing cannabis in 2007 and 2010 when more than 700 plants were discovered.

Judge Robert Linford said Beck knew what was going on because she had been caught doing the same thing at the same location 15 years ago.

"All these years later you are at it again. Do it again and you are going inside no matter how old you are," he said.

The court heard Beck is looking after her sick husband and two other men are waiting to be sentenced for their roles in the commercial growing operation. She was jailed for 14 months, suspended for two years.