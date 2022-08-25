A man in his 40s jumped out of a window as he tried to escape a group of burglars who broke into a building and threatened the occupants with a knife.

He injured his pelvis while fleeing the incident which happened at a property on Fore Street in Trowbridge at around 9:30am on 18 August.

Wiltshire Police have arrested three men. Two men, in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary last week.

They have both since been released under investigation.

A third man, who is in his 30s, was arrested yesterday (24 August) in relation to the aggravated burglary and remains in custody in Melksham for questioning.

Detectives are urging anyone with any information to call 101 and quote crime reference number 5420087238, or to anonymously pass on information through independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.