Man stabbed in second act of 'serious violence' in Bristol this week

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after a second "act of serious violence" in Bristol this week.

Police are investigating after the man was found on Stapleton Road s hortly after 12.30am on Thursday morning (25 August).

Ambulance services alerted police to the incident and the man was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers do not believe the attack is linked to a stabbing in south Bristol on Tuesday (August 23).

Inspector Laura Miller said: “While we are keeping an open mind, we do not believe this to be linked to the incident on Marksbury Road in south Bristol on Tuesday in which a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

“We fully appreciate how two incidents of serious violence on the streets of Bristol could alarm our communities and I want to reassure people we are thoroughly investigating both incidents.

“Neighbourhood officers are also carrying out patrols in both areas and I’d encourage people to approach them if they have any concerns.”

A police cordon remains in place on Stapleton Road while police gather evidence. Witnesses are urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5222204787.

