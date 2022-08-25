A woman has gone missing from her home in East Worlington, North Devon.

Katherina Chernikova is believed to have left her home address yesterday morning (24 August) at approximately 8am.

She is said to be wearing a dressing gown and walking barefoot.

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched a public appeal to assist the search for Katherina.

She has been described her as a white female, slim build, long dark hair and approximately 53 years of age.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact 999, quoting log 142 of August 24.