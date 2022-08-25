A police horse has returned home to continue his recovery after he was seriously injured by a car.

Rocky was hurt when he collided with a car on Beggars Bush Lane in Bristol on Friday 8 July.

The four-year-old chestnut Irish draft cross was cared for at a specialist equine hospital, but has now finally returned home where he will continue rehabilitation, supported by specialist vets.

Avon and Somerset Police shared a video of Rocky on Twitter, documenting his recovery process.

They said: “It’s still early days in Rocky’s recovery but we can now continue his rehab ourselves, supported by our vets.

“Welcome home Rocky.”

The horse has a bandaged tail and hind legs but is expected to make a full recovery.