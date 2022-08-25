The family of a 'loving' and 'caring' grandad who died six weeks after being assaulted in Bridgwater have paid tribute to him.

59-year-old Simon Edney died on Saturday 30 July after being in a coma since the incident in Old Taunton Road on 13 June.

In a statement, his family said: "Simon was a loving and caring son, brother, father, grandad and friend to many.

"We will always remember his ability to lighten and find humour in any situation.

"He always found time to help anyone who asked for help, and he accepted everyone regardless of their quirks and differences.

"Wherever you are now Simon, we hope you keep rocking, smiling and telling those terrible dad jokes. We all love you and always will."

The family have now asked people to respect their privacy and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

31-year-old Thomas Webber from Old Taunton Road in Bridgwater was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident in the town.

He appeared at Taunton Crown Court on Wednesday 15 June and has been remanded into custody.

Officers are continuing to investigate Mr Edney's death and have requested that a forensic post-mortem examination be carried out.

Anyone with information or footage which could help is being urged to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team through 101 by quoting reference 5222139683 to the call handler.