Two men were threatened at knifepoint as they walked through Cinderford town centre.

Gloucestershire Police say a man, who was on his own, followed the two men for 20 minutes, repeatedly threatening to stab them with a knife.

The incident happened on Cinderford High Street between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday 31 July.

A man in his 40s, and from the Forest of Dean, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police officers are appealing to witnesses or anybody who saw anything suspicious on the High Street at that time, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 490 of 31 July.

Alternatively they can call police on 101, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.