A woman accused of murdering her husband of 35 years in a north Devon village has been remanded into custody.

Christine Rawle, 69, is charged with stabbing Ian Rawle, 72, at their home in the village of Braunton, north Devon, on Sunday (21 August).

A brief hearing before Judge Peter Johnson, the Recorder of Exeter, took place at Exeter Crown Court for which the defendant had been excused attendance.

Robert Yates, prosecuting, told the court police were called to the family smallholding on the afternoon of August 21 to find Mr Rawle had been stabbed and he later died.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the upper back.

No application for bail was made and Rawle was remanded into custody.

Judge Johnson added: “I am entirely satisfied that it is appropriate Mrs Rawle remains in custody.”

A plea and case management hearing has been listed for 22 September.