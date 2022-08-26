Bristol Zoo is extending its opening hours ahead of its closure next week.

The iconic Clifton site, which has been open for 186 years, will close to the public for the last time on September 3 at 5.30pm.

But, due to soaring demand, it will open an hour earlier, at 9am, next Friday and Saturday.

Bristol Zoological Society, the charity which owns and operates the zoo, will create a new attraction at its Wild Place Project site, just off Junction 17 of the M5.

Simon Garrett, head of public engagement, said: “These last few days will mark a moment in the city’s history.

Wendy the elephant was very popular with visitors to the zoo for many years and was taken for walks on Whiteladies Road Credit: Bristol Zoo Gardens/PA

“Bristol Zoo Gardens has been a staple part of Bristol life for 186 years and recognised globally.

“Thousands of families will have memories dating back decades. For many, the zoo has been a significant part of their life.

“This week marks the end of a momentous chapter. In recognition of that, we want to give as many people as possible the chance to say their goodbyes before the gates close.”

Many wish to wave goodbye to the zoo’s famous occupants, including the seals, lions, tree kangaroo, meerkats, and Livingstone fruit bats, which will start moving to their future homes once the zoo has closed.

Some animals, such as the gorillas and red pandas, will stay at the Clifton-based zoo until their enclosures are built at the new site.

Since opening its gates to the public in 1836, it has been home to tens of thousands of animals and earned international acclaim for its conservation breeding programmes.

It is the fifth oldest zoo in the world and more than 90 million people have visited over its 186 years.

Among its animals was Zebi the Asian elephant, who arrived in 1868 and became renowned for removing and eating straw hats.

Many tourists come and see the zoo’s family of western lowland gorillas Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Rajah, who replaced Zebi, gave rides to children for years.

Rosie the elephant was also very popular, and many locals have fond memories of riding her during the 1950s.

The zoo’s more recent elephants, Wendy and Christina, were known for being taken for walks to Whiteladies Road during the 1960s. And Roger, a rare black rhino, was the first black rhino born in the UK in 1958.

Arguably Bristol Zoo Gardens’ most famous resident was Alfred the gorilla, who lived there from 1930 to 1948.

At the time, he was the only gorilla in captivity in the country and a very popular Bristol citizen. Now his taxidermic form stands in the Bristol City Museum and Art Gallery.