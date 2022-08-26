Play Brightcove video

Watch smoke coming from building fire in the city centre

Crews are battling an electrical fire at a building in Bristol's city centre, as nearby residents and businesses are being urged to close their windows because of large amounts of smoke in the area.

The blaze is understood to have broken out in a basement electrical switchroom in Canons Way, Bedminster.

Crews from several fire stations have been deployed to the scene of the incident which broke out earlier today (26 August).

A spokesperson from Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "We're currently responding to a fire on Canons Way in Bristol City Centre.

"Please avoid the area as our crews work, and be assured that we are on the scene. We also recommend that local businesses close their windows due to the smoke."

The service has confirmed that everyone got out of the building safely and no one has been injured.

They added: "Firefighters are currently using hose reels, jets and extinguishers to fight the fire. We'll continue to share updates as and when we can."