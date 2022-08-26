Play Brightcove video

Watch moment police horses pull over a suspected drink-driver

A driver was almost twice over the legal alcohol limit when he was pulled over by two police officers on horses in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police say they got a report from another driver who said they had seen a fellow motorist 'drinking what looked like a can of cider while behind the wheel'.

Footage from body-worn video cameras shows the moment Police Horse (PH) Kingsholm, who is the newest horse on the team, and PH Prestbury pulled the driver over.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Two officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary’s mounted unit were nearby, and then located and surrounded the vehicle on Great Western Road.

"Officers from the roads policing unit also attended and conducted a breath test on the man which came back as 64 - nearly twice the legal limit."

The incident happened around 4.15pm on Tuesday (23 August), just a day after Gloucestershire Police launched a summer anti-drink and drug driving campaign.

The incident happened just a day after police launched anti-drink and drug driving campaign Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Inspector Sarah Blake said: "The vehicle was being driven in a very busy area, putting the public at risk.

"PCs Hastings and Walker utilised their mounted skills and worked as a team to ensure the vehicle was stopped quickly and the driver could not cause any harm to the public.

"Police Horse Kingsholm, being ridden by PC Walker, is our newest horse to the team and both him and PH Prestbury acted as instructed by their officers helping bring the incident to a swift conclusion."

The man had been travelling to the hospital to seek medical attention. Officers say he was not arrested but 'will be dealt with in due course'.