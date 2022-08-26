The headteacher of a school in Chippenham has paid tribute to his former pupils after they were killed in a car crash last weekend (August 21).

The three men all attended Sheldon Secondary School in Chippenham.

Neil Spurdell has described their deaths as a "terrible tragedy". He said: "This has really shocked and saddened the whole school community - the boys left just two years ago and we remember them very well.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to their family and friends who will be absolutely devastated."

Two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man from Wiltshire were involved in a crash on the A420 near Farringdon and sadly died at the scene.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the crash Credit: BPM Media

One of the boys has been identified as 18-year-old Calum Leighton. His family have paid tribute to their "beautiful boy" who's "life was his friends and his music."

The crash took place near to the junction of Fernham Road at about 9.55am. A black Ford Fiesta was travelling along the A420 towards Shrivenham when it collided with a coach and a white Alfa Romeo.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash. Investigating officer, PC Naomi Hames, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the three men who sadly died.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of what happened, to please come forward."