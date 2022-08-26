A 61-year-old man who treated teenage girls like ‘sexual playthings’ has been jailed for nine years after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against children.

Nigel Samuel, of Market Way, Chudleigh, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday (24 August), and has been put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

The court heard how Samuel had invited teenaged girls to parties at his home.

Upon sentencing, Judge Neil Davey, QC, told Samuel: “The personal statements of the three girls have been read in open court and they show that the psychological damage you caused was significant.

“It was all caused when you decided to treat these young girls as your own sexual playthings.”

DC Tina Worthington said: “Nigel Samuel groomed his victims and then took the opportunity to exploit them. The offences involved three victims, and all were at a young and vulnerable age at the time of the offences.

“I would like to thank the victims for their incredible bravery in coming forward and reporting this to us. We hope this sentencing can provide them with a sense of closure.

“We would like to urge anyone suffering in silence to come forward. It is never too late to report a crime and as this case shows, we are committed to supporting survivors of sexual abuse and will do everything we can to seek justice.”

A jury convicted him of two counts of sexual assault against a child and two counts of causing or inciting a child into sexual activity against two other children. The offences happened in the 2010s and involved three victims.

He was found not guilty of nine other charges.