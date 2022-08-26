Police are appealing for information after a man in his 80s was burgled in Taunton.

The incident happened on Victory Road at around 2.30pm on Monday 8 August.

The victim was moving his motorbike into his garage when he was confronted by two teenagers, both holding knives.

The bike was later found unattended in Pickeridge Close, Taunton. It was recovered by police and returned to the victim.

The teenagers are both described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

The first offender is believed to be in his mid-teens and was wearing light-coloured tracksuit bottoms, and a light-coloured hooded top over a darker hooded top.

The second is described as being in his early teens, wearing a dark-coloured hooded top and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Police are asking anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact 101 and quote reference number 522189593.