Drivers are being warned to expect delays today - with an 'amber' traffic alert in place due to the bank holiday getaway.

Roads in Cornwall, Devon and Somerset are expected to be particular hotspots with traffic levels due to peak today (Friday 26 August).

Scroll down for the latest updates...

Breakdown service provider RAC estimates that nationally 12.5m leisure journeys will be made by car between Friday and Monday night.

It is urging motorists to be prepared for long delays and set off early in the morning to avoid the worst of the queues. Friday is expected to be the most popular day for trips.

The RAC is also advising drivers check over their cars before setting off on their journeys.

The RAC's Rod Dennis added: "If you’re aware of any existing problems with your car, get these checked out by an approved garage before setting out – a long drive is not the time to put your car to the test.”

12pm - Queues building on M5

According to traffic monitoring service Inrix queues have been building on the M5 this morning (26 August) at Junction 25.

An update reads: "Stop-start traffic due to holiday traffic on M5 Northbound between J25 A358 (Taunton) and J20 B3133 Ettlingen Way (Clevedon).

"Travel time is 1 hour and 30 minutes."

It follows an earlier incident on the M5 near to junction 21 for Weston-super-Mare. This has now cleared.

12pm - slow traffic on the A303

Traffic is already slow along the A303 this morning in both directions between the junction for Yeovil all the way to the Honiton roundabout.

The section past Stonehenge has been highlighted by Highways England as a particular hotspot for congestion.

More updates to follow.