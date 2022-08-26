A woman in her 60s has suffered life-changing injuries in a crash in Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the incident in Church Road in Alphington at around 8:45am this morning (Friday 26 August).

The incident involved the woman, who was a pedestrian at the time, and a grey Ford Focus.

A police spokesperson said: "As a result of the collision, the pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

"The driver of the car was uninjured."

The road was re-opened at around 3:35pm after forensic investigations were carried out at the scene.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 0174 of 26/08/22.