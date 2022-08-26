A police officer who featured in TV show Call The Cops has been granted bail after being accused of a string of offences against three women over a 16-year period.

PC Matthew Tregale is accused of 10 offences against three women between 2005 and 2021.

The 33-year-old has been charged with four counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of attempted rape against a woman.

The officer, who appeared in the Channel 4 mini-series in 2019, is further accused of two counts of false imprisonment and one of harassment with the threat of violence against the same woman.

He is also charged with controlling and coercive behaviour of a second and third woman.

The defendant, of Kingsteignton in Newton Abbot, was remanded into custody by Plymouth Magistrates’ Court last month.

Tregale was granted conditional bail on Thursday 25 August during a hearing held in chambers at Exeter Crown Court before Judge Peter Johnson, the Recorder of Exeter.

Court staff confirmed Tregale, who was excused attendance from the hearing, will next appear in court on September 15.

A previous hearing heard that the defendant was first interviewed in May 2020 and was placed on restricted duties but was not suspended by Devon and Cornwall Police until he was charged.

“The charges relate to incidents which occurred whilst the officer was off duty between 2006 and 2021,” a force spokesman said.