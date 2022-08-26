A number of bus services in the South West are set to be axed from October, leaving residents without crucial transport links.

Metro mayor for the West of England, Dan Norris has revealed 18 bus services in the Bristol region will be cut, largely as a result of a national driver shortage.

The cuts will come into force from October 9.

Which First Bus routes in and around Bristol are set to be axed?

There are 18 different First Bus routes expected to be scrapped, impacting people in Bristol, Bath, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire. Here’s the list in full:

5 - Downend to Bristol

22 - University of Bath to Twerton

41 - Lawrence Hill to Bristol

42 - Odd Down park and ride to Bath’s Royal United Hospital

72/72A - Temple Meads to UWE Frenchay

171/172 - Paulton to Bath

X2 - Bristol to Yatton

Part of the X5 Bristol to Weston via Portishead (Passengers travelling to Weston-super-Mare will have to change at Worle)

Y3 - Yate to Bristol

Y4 - Yate to Bristol

Y5 - Chipping Sodbury to Bristol.

11 - Bathampton to Bath

12 - Haycombe Cemetery to Bath

20 - University of Bath to Twerton

36 - The Bristol to Annes will be extended to Brislington but will no longer stop at Wick Road

82 - Paulton to Radstock (Tyning)

96 Hengrove to Brislington

178 Radstock to Bristol.

A new 47 route will be set up to cover Yate, Bristol and Downend, according to Mr Norris.

He also said a new 379 service will run through Paulton, Bath, Midsomer Norton, Radstock and Bristol.

In a statement issued to ITV News West Country, First Bus said it could not confirm the service cancellations, due to a statutory four-week consultation period which ends this week.

A spokesperson said the firm will confirm all changes by Friday 2 September.

They said: “As a condition of transitional funding arrangements, bus operators had to undertake full network reviews to assess the viability of all routes in light of changes to travel patterns and bus use post-pandemic.

“The statutory 4-week consultation period on the timetable proposals produced by that review ends this week. The next stage involves the submission of final timetables to the Traffic Commissioner by this weekend.

“We appreciate that any changes to services can be concerning and that our customers are understandably keen to learn the details.

“However, we are committed to providing a full and accurate picture of all the changes once the consultation period has ended.

“Like all other bus operators in the UK, we have worked closely with our local authority partners to adapt our services, so they are sustainable in the long term.

“The majority of our networks will be retained, and we will work to match our resources with demand for services in order to provide the majority of our customers with the most reliable network.

“This reset comes at the same time as ongoing labour market challenges in the bus industry, which are particularly acute in the West of England and have caused unprecedented driver shortages.

“We will be in a position to announce finalised changes for our customers by the end of next week.”