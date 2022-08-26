The Tour of Britain is set to return next month - with stage six of the cycling race being held in Gloucestershire.

The race will see some of the world’s best cyclists begin the race in Aberdeen before competing in eight different stages and ending in the Isle of Wight.

When is the Tour of Britain 2022?

The Tour of Britain 2022 will begin on 4 September and finish on 11 September.

There will be eight stages in total, with riders cycling between 148km and 186km each day.

Where is each stage of the Tour of Britain 2022?

Stage One - Sunday 4 September: Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre - 181.3km

Stage Two - Monday 5 September: Hawick to Duns - 175.2km

Stage Three - Tuesday 6 September: Durham to Sunderland - 163.6km

Stage Four - Wednesday 7 September: Redcar to Duncombe Park - 149.5km

Stage Five - Thursday 8 September: West Bridgford to Mansfield - 186.8km

Stage Six - Friday 9 September: Twekesbury to Gloucester - 170.9km

Stage Seven - Saturday 10 September: West Bay to Ferndown - 175.9km

Stage Eight - Sunday 11 September: Ryde to The Needles - 148.9km

What is the route for Stage Six of the Tour of Britain in Gloucestershire?

The Gloucestershire section of the route Credit: Tour of Britain

Stage Six of the Tour of Britain will take cyclists through Gloucestershire. The race will begin in Winchcombe and then move to Cirencester, Wotton-under-Edge, Dursley and Stroud, before ending in Gloucester.

The race will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK.

Which Gloucestershire roads will be closed for the Tour of Britain?

More than a dozen road closures will be in place for Stage Six of the Tour of Britain - but most of them will only remain closed for around 30 minutes.

Full road closures will be in operation at the start in Tewkesbury and the finish in Gloucester.

The below road closures will be in place from 0.01am to 2pm in Tewkesbury:

Post Office Lane – Full road closure along its entire length

St Marys Lane – Full road closure from Church Street to Church Street

St Marys Road – Full road closure from Mill Street to St Marys Lane

Mill Street – Full road closure from Church Street to St Marys Road

Gander Lane – Full road closure from Church Street to Swilgate Road

Church Street – Full road closure from Barton Street to Gloucester Road

The below road closures will be in place from 0.01am to 11.59pm in Gloucester: