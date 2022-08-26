Two young men smashed their way through a back window into an elderly man's home in Stroud while he slept.

The break-in happened at a house just off Paganhill Road at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (24 August).

The men, who are understood to have been wearing blue surgical masks at the time, were seen trying to get into the house through the front door before making their way around the side of the house.

They then smashed a rear window and entered the property, although nothing is believed to have been stolen.

A caller who reported the incident to police said that the two young men had also been seen at other neighbouring properties. At this stage, no other damage has been reported.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "The pair were described as being white, aged in their early 20s and of a slim build.

"They were wearing grey hooded tops, black caps, black trainers and blue surgical facemasks. One of the males had an 'Ellesse' logo on his hooded top."

Officers searched the area but, by the time they arrived, the offenders had fled on foot. One went in the direction of Downfield and the Cainscross area, and the other in the direction of Byron Road.

Officers are asking anyone who saw the two men or anyone acting suspiciously in the area to come forward.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a silver Audi A3 in the area between 2pm and 3pm that day.