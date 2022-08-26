When and where to enjoy this year's Exeter Street Arts Festival

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report from Exeter

A whole day of live music and arts activities is taking place in Exeter this weekend as the city's Street Arts Festival returns.

The festival and its after-party are run by community arts enterprise the Music In Devon Initiative (MIDI) to showcase the rising stars of the South West music scene, alongside established international acts.

The festival will run in multiple locations across Exeter city centre on Saturday 27 August, including Princesshay, St Sidwell Centre, Sidwell Street, Exeter High Street, Exeter Phoenix & Exeter Library.

The event will run from 10am to 6pm with the after party at the Exeter Phoenix from 8.30pm.

Exmouth’s Ruby May Spencer Band will perform at the event's after party Credit: Ruby May Spencer Band

The event is in its sixth year and brings colour, music and dancing to the city centre streets.

The festival's after-party is set to showcase the likes of Exmouth’s Ruby May Spencer Band, who will play at 9pm. International artists Gaslight Troubadours will perform at 10pm and Electric Jalaba are onstage at 11pm.

Nick Hall, Director of MIDI said: “This is an A-grade festival lineup – with emerging local artists being given a platform to perform alongside established international artists."